Richard Simmons' cause of death is under investigation. The legendary fitness instructor died at his home on July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday, with the Medical Examiner's Office in Los Angeles confirming Monday that his cause of death has been deferred while an investigation and additional testing are underway, according to PEOPLE.

According to the outlet, it can take up to three months before an official ruling is determined. The Los Angeles Police Department, which confirmed that an investigation is underway, added that there is "no foul play" involved.

The update comes just two days after Simmons, 76, died at his home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ reported that a housekeeper called 911 after finding the Sweatin' to the Oldies star unresponsive. Simmons, who celebrated his 76th birthday just a day earlier, was pronounced dead at the scene. Although his cause of death is pending, he died of "apparent natural causes," according to a statement by the LAFD.

"On July 13, 2024, at 9:55 AM, the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told Entertainment Tonight. "Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes. As a result, no hospital transport was necessary."

Simmons was active on social media just hours before his passing and had spoken with PEOPLE two days before earlier. His brother, Lenny Simmons, told ET that he had spoken with his brother the day before his passing. According to Lenny, Simmons, who earlier this year announced that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, "wasn't feeling really well that day, because he said he thought he'd had some food poisoning, but he was getting better and going to bed a little early. So we really didn't think anything about it." Lenny said he was "in shock" when he learned of his brother's passing.

Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans on July 12, 1948, and later adopting the name Richard while growing up, Simmons rose to fame in the '80s s a motivational speaker and weight loss instructor. He notably starred in a line of aerobics videos, Sweatin' to the Oldies, as well as his own fitness show. His longtime manager, Michael Catalano, said that he "touched the lives of millions of people. He personified inclusion and acceptance of all people and never cast judgment when someone he was helping faltered."