Richard Simmons Dead at 76

Richard Simmons has died at 76. According to TMZ, the iconic fitness personality passed at his home after police and fire crews responded to an emergency call from his housekeeper on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources shared that no foul play was suspected in Simmons' passing and it is being treated as a natural death. No cause of death was shared, but he had announced a cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024.

Simmons had been out of the public eye in recent years, not making any appearances outside of 2014. He resurfaced after the Missing Richard Simmons podcast grew in popularity, leading to the LAPD performing a welfare check at his home and forcing Simmons to respond through police.

"There was something about his housekeeper holding him hostage and not allowing people to see him and preventing him from making phone calls, and it was all garbage, and that's why we went out to see him," LAPD detective Kevin Becker said at the time. "None of it is true. The fact of the matter is, we went out and talked to him, he is fine, nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do. If he wants to go out in public or see anybody, he will do that.

"He is perfectly fine and he is very happy. I don't know what he is going to do, but right now he is doing what he wants to do and it is his business," the detective concluded.