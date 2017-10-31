Report Alleges Angelina Jolie Has Tried to Use Magic to Get Back Together With Brad Pitt

A white witch from North London has claimed that Angelina Jolie has tried to use magic to get back together with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Carrie Kirkpatrick, who is ordained as a Priestess of the Goddess, has claimed that on multiple occasions Jolie has used magic in an attempt to mend her relationship with Pitt. Her allegations follow a report from Star magazine in September that said Jolie had turned to spiritual rituals to fix her life, the Daily Mail reports.

Months before their divorce, Jolie and Pitt had a mutual tattooing session, flying an ex Thai monk to Siem Reap in Cambodia. According to Kirkpatrick, the tattoos were a symbolic effort to “bind their marriage” and an attempt from Jolie to force them to remain together. Ultimately, the tattooing ritual failed, and the two divorced shortly after.

“This is a classic case of the magic rebounding, as she was trying to force them to stay together,” Kirkpatrick said of the tattoos. “She uses her tattoos as protective talismans but they are not linked to witchcraft. They’re magical though, in that she associates them with protective qualities.”

Kirkpatrick claims that the tattoos aren’t the first time that Jolie has used magic, either, and she believes that Jolie has always had an interest in the occult. It is reported that Jolie allegedly gave Pitt a vial of grey powder that turned out to be the remains of a cremated bat. She also said that the vial of ex-husband Billy Bob Thorton’s blood that Jolie used to wear around her neck was a form of blood magic.

“When you use spells to try and win someone back, you have to be very careful what you wish for,” Kirkpatrick told FEMAIL. “Brad and Angelina split up for a reason, so if she succeeds in getting back with him, she may end up unhappy. She is making a foolish mistake if she thinks she can manipulate him back into her life using magic. He has free will. If they are meant to be together, then love and their highest selves will find a way.”