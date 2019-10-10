Celebrity

Reese Witherspoon’s Reaction to Ellen DeGeneres, George W. Bush Controversy Draws Backlash

Reese Witherspoon is facing backlash after she tweeted her support for Ellen DeGeneres after the […]

By

Reese Witherspoon is facing backlash after she tweeted her support for Ellen DeGeneres after the talk show host was criticized for her friendship with former President George W. Bush. After a photo showing the talk show host and the former president sitting together at a Cowboys game over the weekend went viral, receiving thousands of negative comments, Witherspoon took to Twitter to side with DeGeneres’ call for tolerance.

“Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen!” the Big Little Lies actress wrote in a since-deleted tweet, adding a quote from DeGeneres’ address on the matter. “‘ I have friends who don’t think the same things that i do. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean be kind to the people who think the same way you do. I mean ..Be Kind to Everyone.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witherspoon’s vocal support for DeGeneres, however, immediately drew her into the controversy, with social media erupting with their disappointment, eventually leading the Legally Blonde actress to delete her statement.

Keep scrolling to see social media’s response to Witherspoon’s public support.

“A Privilege”

“Why are y’all co-signing this”

Vanity Fair

“Be kind to rich people”

Pajiba

“Dead kids don’t matter”

Huffington Post

“I’m friends with people who wear fur”

Anti-LGBT+ Policies

Witherspoon’s Instagram comment

After DeGeneres shared her response to the backlash on Instagram, Witherspoon generated more backlash when she commented “Exactly” in response.

“Yes exactly spoken like a rich white privileged person,” one person wrote in response.

“For those of us within the LGBT community, as well as for people in minority communities, the request to ‘be kind’ is a demand for silence,” wrote another. “It is a demand for tolerance of hate and discrimination. It is a demand for complicity. It is bending oneself into the mold of likability defined by a man-centered, straight-centered culture. ‘EXACTLY’.”

“Exactly?” a third asked. “I guess you guys can be kind since you’re in a tax bracket that allows you to over look that.”

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts