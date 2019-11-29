Reese Witherspoon’s Thanksgiving Message for ‘Meme-Loving Community’ Is Perfect

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Thanksgiving as many Americans did on Thursday, sharing food and good times with her family. On Instagram, the Oscar-winner shared a look at her Thanksgiving table with a glass of wine in her hand. Witherspoon also shared photos of the food she served her family in her Instagram Story, with Bing Crosby’s “I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For” playing in the background.

Witherspoon’s Thanksgiving photo showed her with rolls and other side dishes on the intricately decorated table at her home. She also tagged her Draper James brand.

“Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community.”

Many of Witherspoon’s famous friends also wished her a Happy Thanksgiving in return, while more than 1,000 of her fans were happy to see a peek into the actress’ holiday.

“Real hydrangeas this time of year? Very nice,” one fan wrote of Witherspoon’s table decorations. “But most importantly, enjoying time with those you love!”

“Love the table & place setting,” another fan wrote.

“You are an all round, lovely Goddess… love your vibe,” another chimed in.

“Thankful baddass female role models like you who change the landscape of entertainment by supporting sisterhood,” another wrote.

Witherspoon can now be seen in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. She also appeared in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies earlier this year, alongside Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Although Witherspoon has focused on producing in recent years to help bring more stories about women to the small and big screens, she recently told NPR her top passion is still acting.

“It’s my number one passion. … I talk a lot about producing … but every day I’m on set feels like such an enormous privilege to be a storyteller in this world,” Witherspoon explained. “And I started as a little girl, as a storyteller, and I will be a storyteller ’till the day I die. I just love it. It’s my favorite thing to do at dinner parties, too, so invite me over, Terry … I just love spinning a story. It’s really what I was born to do.”

New episodes of The Morning Show are released on Fridays. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

In The Morning Show, Aniston and Witherspoon play journalists at a morning show thrown into chaos after Carell’s co-anchor is accused of sexual misconduct. The series reflects the real-world #MeToo movement.

“It’s uncanny how prescient the show is because things are going to unfold toward the end of the show [that are similar to current headlines],” Witherspoon recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “Unfortunately, gross negligence happens across many platforms and in many companies, so we had a lot of information.”

“The fact that [showrunner] Kerry Ehrin was able to tap into it — she’s not a part of that [TV news] world in any way — yet she was able to create characters that were layered and complicated and honest and messy,” Aniston added.

