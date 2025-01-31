Reese Witherspoon Says One Famous Actress ‘Doesn’t Talk’ to Her

Reese Witherspoon’s cringe-worthy speech for her fellow actress “literally haunts” her to this day. The You’re Cordially Invited star, 48, revealed in an interview with PEOPLE published Thursday, Jan. 30 that the speech she gave for a “very serious, proper actress” effectively ended their friendship after Witherspoon “roasted” her.

“It literally haunts me,” said the Oscar winner, adding, “So this friend of mine, who I didn’t really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The event, which was “British,” “elegant” and “classy” was not the right place for that kind of speech, however. “I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’” Witherspoon recalled. “I’m still embarrassed about it.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images//Getty Images

The actress, whom the Big Little Lies star declines to name, then stopped talking to her. “We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding — we’re not friends anymore,” she confessed. “I think she doesn’t like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. Oh well.”

Witherspoon might not have named names, but Just Jared reported Thursday that Kate Winslet appears to have been the recipient of Witherspoon’s distasteful speech at the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards while being awarded the title of Artist of the Year.

Amy Sussman/WireImage//Getty Images

“I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes and have savoir-faire and gravitas,” Witherspoon said in her speech. “Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said, “Darling, Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it’s almost 9 o’clock and I’ve had nothing to do drink, do you have any wine?’”

Witherspoon did praise Winslet as a fearless woman and artist in the speech but also referred to the Titanic star “pee[ing] all over herself in front of Harvey Keitel” during Holy Smoke. Witherspoon also said she couldn’t tell any other of her stories with her pal, as they were “too bawdy or tawdy or drunken to tell,” including the time they “contemplated laser hair removal.”