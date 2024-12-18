Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell is the mashup we never knew we needed, and their new Prime Video comedy You’re Cordially Invited, is proof of that. The Sweet Home Alabama star and Elf staple have joined forces in a wedding comedy set to become an instant hit. The film will hit the streamer for subscribers on January 30, 2025.

In the trailer, the two star opposite and learn they have to compete for a coveted wedding date of June 1. Ferrell stars as Jim (Ferrell), father of a bride, and Witherspoon as Margo, the sister of another bride, who end up on the same resort and same suite once the resort double-books the date. Ferrell, a dedicated single father, and Witherspoon’s type-A career woman attitude clash on the Carolina coast island as they try to outdo one another.

The R-rated film is set to inspire loads of laughs. You’re Cordially Invited is directed by Nick Stoller and also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer, Fortune Feimster, and Celia Weston. NFL legend Peyton Manning also makes a small cameo. Jack McBrayer plays an overwhelmed resort concierge who breaks the news about the resort being double booked and must find a solution that neither Ferrell nor Witherspoon’s characters are happy about.

The trailer chronicles what happens when a wedding planner with social anxiety (Monterroso) fails to double-check with the resort. Ferrell and Witherspoon’s characters take the competition for a perfect ceremony to unfortunate heights. Jim’s daughter Jenni (Viswanathan) and Margo’s sister Neve (Hagner) are swept up in the web of competition.

In a teaser released months ago, Ferrell wrestles an alligator. Witherspoon hilariously promises to “go chaos monkey” on Ferrell’s character after they fight during a slow dance. Watch the full trailer above.