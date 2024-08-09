Kate Winslet Fired Back at Attempt to Hide Her 'Belly Rolls' on Camera

Kate Winslet is once again proving she's committed to authenticity. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Winslet shared a compelling anecdote from the set of her upcoming biographical drama Lee, where she portrays World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller.

The incident in question occurred during the filming of a scene where Winslet's character is seated on a bench, clad in a bikini. Between takes, a production crew member approached Winslet with a suggestion. Recounting the moment, Winslet stated, "There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini. And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter.'"

Winslet, known for her advocacy of body positivity and natural aging, immediately recognized the implication behind the crew member's words. She frankly responded to the interviewer's question about the incident: "So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?"

This staunch stance against body shaming is not new for the 48-year-old actress. Throughout her career, Winslet has consistently championed authenticity in her roles and public image. Her response when asked if she's concerned about appearing less than perfect on screen: "The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up."

Winslet's commitment to embracing her natural appearance extends beyond the previous incident. In preparing for her role as Lee Miller, she intentionally avoided rigorous workout routines, allowing her body to soften to better embody the character.

The actress's stance on body image and aging in the entertainment industry has been shaped by her own experiences. Reflecting on her early career, Winslet shared, "There was a lot of bullying of me that went on in the media, and that did get to me. Look at all those years in my twenties when I was all sorts of different shapes and sizes." Despite these challenges, Winslet has emerged stronger and more confident in her self-image.

"I'm more comfortable in myself as each year passes," Winslet affirmed. "It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate." This self-assurance has empowered her to stand firm against industry pressures and societal expectations. She added, "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles'."

Winslet's advocacy for realistic representation extends beyond her on-screen performances. In 2003, she publicly criticized GQ magazine for digitally altering her appearance on their cover. "I do not look like that and more importantly I don't desire to look like that," she declared at the time.

The production of Lee presented additional challenges for Winslet, who also served as a producer on the film. She revealed instances of condescension from male executives during the funding process. "The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging," Winslet stated. She recounted particularly frustrating encounters, including having "a director say to me: 'Listen, you do my film and I'll get your little 'Lee' funded…' Little! Or we'd have potential male investors saying things like: 'Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?'"

Despite these obstacles, Winslet remained committed to bringing Lee Miller's story to the screen. The film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, is set for a theatrical release in September. It promises to showcase not only Miller's groundbreaking work as a war photographer but also Winslet's dedication to realism in storytelling.

Winslet also appears nude in Lee and told Vogue last year that she "had to be really f—ing brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that." She further elaborated, "And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, 'You might just want to sit up a bit.' And I'd go, 'Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that's the way it's going to be!'"