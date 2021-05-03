Rebel Wilson Shares Somber ‘Bad News’ Post Related to Fertility Struggles

✖

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson shared some sad news with fans in a serious Instagram message on Sunday evening. The actress revealed that she received some "bad news," adding that she understands the struggles some women face with fertility. Wilson, 41, spent 2020 on a health journey, losing over 60 pounds. Before she started her weight loss journey, Wilson froze her eggs, she told fans in December.

The Australian actress started her latest Instagram post with a sad emoji. "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," Wilson wrote, alongside a photo of herself on a rocky coast. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Many of Wilson's famous followers were quick to offer their support. "There will be. Stay strong," Erin Andrews wrote. "So sorry my love. Been through it," Alexis Knapp, who starred in Pitch Perfect, wrote. "Sending you love, Rebel," comedian Jillian Bell added. "[Your] vulnerability is inspiring," one fan wrote. "I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary."

After Wilson reached her weight loss goal earlier than she hoped in 2020, the Isn't It Romantic star shared a long video on Instagram about her "Year of Health." One of the topics she discussed was fertility. Before she started, she was "thinking about fertility" and noted that she wasn't going to do much work in 2020, she told fans, reports PEOPLE. "I knew I was going to have a bit more time," she explained. "I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it."

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy.' And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox," Wilson continued. The "professional place" she chose was ViaMayr, a wellness center in Austria where the staff advises clients to lower sugar and gluten intake while focusing on foods with high alkaline content. Wilson said she "started to feel a lot better" after that and worked on changing her eating and exercising habits in 2020.

In February, it was reported that Wilson and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, 29, broke up. Wilson confirmed she was single when she attended the Super Bowl, referring to herself as a "single girl" heading to the NFL championship in one Instagram post. Before sharing her sad news on Sunday, Wilson completed work on The Almond and the Seahorse, which co-stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and is directed by Tom Stern and Celyn Jones. On Friday, Wilson shared a photo with Gainsbourg, taken in West Kirby, England.