Rebel Wilson Reveals Weight Loss Transformation in Spandex Dance-Off to Ariana Grande

Rebel Wilson is continuing to drop jaws. In early 2020, Wilson revealed that despite there being a pandemic, she was going to continue working on her goals, with weightloss being one of them. In that process, she has proven to fans that she was not going to stop until she reached her ideal weight.

Sharing several photos of her journey with fans online, she's kept everyone up-to-date on her every step, and in a recent post the actress shared a gorgeous slow motion video of herself dancing to Ariana Grande's new song "Positions." The Australian native was in a colorful spandex, two-piece outfit as she twirled a red towel above her head and around her torso.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Wilson. One wrote, "I love it.... My 9 year old son caught a glimpse of my IG page and he said wow mommy she is beautiful! I said yes son she is [kiss face emoji]," while someone else said, "Girl you look amazing!!! What's your secret." One of her fans questioned whether she would be creating a workout line next, writing, "Are you coming out with an active wear line/collection?!!?"

In one of Wilson's very first posts discussing her goals, she encouraged her fans to not give up on theirs no matter how challenging the process may be. She also detailed a few of her own personal goals, including working on a few projects in Hollywood. While she's been busy making moves and working on herself, she also revealed to her fans that she is now a taken woman.

The Pitch Perfect star and Jacob Busch went public with their relationship towards the end of 2020 and since then, fans can't get enough. After the two let fans guess for a few months on the status of their relationship, they sealed it with a kiss at the end of December just ahead of the holidays. While Wilson was snuggled in a cozy white sweater and Louis Vuitton scarf set when she and Busch showed off their kiss, she also announced that she officially hit her goal weight.

Before their romantic getaway in Aspen, Colorado, the two had been seen at red carpet events together. Wilson also shared a few other moments with Busch that gave her fans just enough to know that she was officially taken off the market. While 2020 seemed like a good year for Wilson in several ways, onlookers can't help but anticipate what's in store for her in 2021.