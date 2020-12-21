Rebel Wilson Kisses Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Romantic Snowy Weekend

✖

Rebel Wilson is spending some romantic time with boyfriend Jacob Busch for the holidays, as the Aussie actress celebrates not only the holidays, but also hitting her goal weight amid her self-proclaimed "Year of Health." The comedian, 40, snuggled up in a cozy white sweater and Louis Vuitton scarf set as she and Busch leaned in for a smooch in a new photo shared to her Instagram Sunday evening.

The two spent their weekend in Aspen, Colorado, with Wilson shredding through the fresh snow in a Fendi ski suit before taking to the Aspen Valley Polo Club for a game of snow polo, played atop a horse in the fluffy powder. Showing off some PDA after a jam-packed weekend of winter activities, Wilson simply captioned the kissing photo with heart and horse emojis, with Busch adding some extra hearts in the comment section to show his love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson and Busch have been spotted together numerous times, but only confirmed earlier this month that they were dating. "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey as well as now," she explained during an Instagram Live. "Goes to show you, ladies, you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

The Bridesmaids actress has been chronicling her Year of Health on social media, sharing last month that she had hit her target weight with a month left in the year. "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's [about 165 lbs.]," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Back in May, she shared a heartfelt message with her followers about continuing with your goals even if you have to "crawl" toward them. "I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." she acknowledged. "But good times are coming your way!" Wilson added that for her own "Year of Health mission," she was aiming to hit about 165 lbs. and "career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" She assured, "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks — but I'm working hard."