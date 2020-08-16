Rebel Wilson Flaunts Dramatic Transformation With 'Hottest Day of the Year' Photo

Rebel Wilson just brought the glam to Instagram, and flaunted her dramatic weight loss in the process. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect actor posted a photo of herself wearing a lovely yellow dress, which showed off her slim figure. Over the past several months, Wilson has opened up about making this year her "Year of Health," and has subsequently shared some stunning photos of her progress on social media.

In the snap, Wilson can be seen donning a yellow dress from the brand Wayne Cooper. She also highlighted that her flawless makeup look was done by Matthew Vanleeuwen. Wilson stared straight into the camera for the photo, which she captioned with "Hottest day of the year." Fans soon flooded the comments section of the post with some incredibly kind messages that praised the actor's latest, fashionable look, with one user even commenting, "You are looking amazing! Not just the weight loss.... the confidence and the happiness it brings! Truly an inspiration!"

As previously mentioned, Wilson has been vocal about making this year her "Year of Health." At the beginning of the year, she explained that she wanted to make some "positive changes" to her lifestyle and noted that others can engage in this challenge too on their own terms. "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote at the time. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

In May, the Cats star, once again, got candid about her own weight loss goals and explained what she's been doing to stay fit. She also encouraged her followers to follow suit with their own goals. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." she wrote alongside a photo of her crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs — but I'm working hard x."