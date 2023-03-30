Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Crush on Another Woman Led to Meeting Fiancée Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is sharing the story of how her crush on another woman paved the way for her relationship with fiancée Ramona Agruma. The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, revealed in this week's episode of the U Up? podcast that she went out with "about 50 different people" during her "year of love," a lot of whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Wilson remembered connecting with one woman in particular, which was an experience she said "totally" came as a "blindside" to her. "It wasn't what I was expecting to happen in that year," the Australian-born comedian added. "I never thought I was 100% straight, but I was only ever dating men." While Wilson didn't name the woman who sparked such an awakening in her, the Senior Year star revealed they first met as friends before they revealed they both had romantic feelings for one another.

The relationship "didn't end up going anywhere," but Wilson counts it as a stepping stone to meeting her future wife."But if I never had that little dalliance, I don't think I would have ever been open to meeting Ramona," said the actress. "The person said they weren't interested in dating me. So I, for the first time, kind of got dumped. Their career was very important, so I'm being very careful because they're in the public eye as well. But I had all these feelings, and I never had feelings for a woman like that before so it was all new and exciting."

"I learned that maybe my heart could be open romantically to a woman, and I met Ramona soon after," she continued, revealing that it was her mutual friend with Agruma, Hugh Sheridan, who first introduced them. Wilson and Agruma then went public with their relationship in June 2022, and in November, Wilson welcomed her first baby, Royce Lillian, via a surrogate. Last month, the Bridesmaids star announced her engagement to Agruma, popping the question in a romantic Disneyland proposal. "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote on Instagram at the time