Rebel Wilson's Post-Weight-Loss Bikini Photo Has Fans Applauding
Over the past few months, Rebel Wilson has been vocal about making this year her "Year of Health." The actor has frequently chronicled her progress on social media for all of her fans to follow along with. Most recently, on Saturday, Wilson posted a bikini photo that got so many of her followers talking.
On Twitter, Wilson posted a photo of herself donning a green bikini while hanging out in a hot tub. Naturally, the comedian got creative with her caption for the stunning photo, writing, "Hot Tub Fine Machine," a play on the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine. Her latest post came a couple of months after she explained her "Year of Health" decision to her fans on social media. In May, she wrote that she was working hard and putting in daily efforts in order to reach her goal weight of 165 pounds. At the time, she also encouraged her fans to work hard at whatever goal they were trying to achieve, as she told them to "try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."
Wilson's fans definitely took notice of her hard work. In response to her recent bikini photo, many Twitter users shared some incredibly kind words for the Pitch Perfect star as she strives to be her healthiest self.
Looking Great
Good on you Rebel. It’s hard work to stay motivated at times, you are an inspiration. We all need to look after our health and you are looking great. Love your work, your one of my all time favs to watch, thanks for the hours of entertainment, especially during lockdown.— emma whiting (@louloubelle100) July 26, 2020
Rocking The Look
you rock it, girl! I think you’re a riot & I love what you did for your first American friend! Great heart! I’m rooting for ya!— SinCitySpiritSeekers (@SCSpiritSeekers) July 27, 2020
Stunning
Wow smoking hot pic.twitter.com/O9zsX7eCRp— Brian Shinanigan (@WhtTrshTheMan) July 25, 2020
Amazing
You look AMAZING!!! And I wholeheartedly approve your choice in hats!!— Karen (@ksadair) July 26, 2020
All-Around Awesome
You’re adorable and hilarious and I love your work.— Sea’s HumSanity Sweet sH💓p 🌎N THE UPWARD SPIRAL (@seaglasswoman) July 26, 2020
You’re a lighthouse!🌟🌟🌟🌟♥️
Doing Summer Right
Rebel is living her best Hot Girl Summer 🥵— Caitlin Smedley (@CaityElyse) July 26, 2020
Compliments Upon Compliments
Dear, you look great today! I love your acting! 😄😄🙂🤣— Honest stiller coutoure used (@mzmapplecute) July 27, 2020