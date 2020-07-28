Rebel Wilson's Post-Weight-Loss Bikini Photo Has Fans Applauding

Over the past few months, Rebel Wilson has been vocal about making this year her "Year of Health." The actor has frequently chronicled her progress on social media for all of her fans to follow along with. Most recently, on Saturday, Wilson posted a bikini photo that got so many of her followers talking.

On Twitter, Wilson posted a photo of herself donning a green bikini while hanging out in a hot tub. Naturally, the comedian got creative with her caption for the stunning photo, writing, "Hot Tub Fine Machine," a play on the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine. Her latest post came a couple of months after she explained her "Year of Health" decision to her fans on social media. In May, she wrote that she was working hard and putting in daily efforts in order to reach her goal weight of 165 pounds. At the time, she also encouraged her fans to work hard at whatever goal they were trying to achieve, as she told them to "try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."

Wilson's fans definitely took notice of her hard work. In response to her recent bikini photo, many Twitter users shared some incredibly kind words for the Pitch Perfect star as she strives to be her healthiest self.