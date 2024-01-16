Rebecca Romijn Reacts to John Stamos' Memoir, Which Included Infidelity Allegations

Rebecca Romijn is breaking her silence on ex-husband John Stamos' recent memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The Star Trek: Discovery actress, 51, revealed she was "blindsided" by her ex's October tell-all, which included allegations of infidelity, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," she admitted to the outlet. "I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it." Stamos, 60, and Romijn tied the knot in 1998 after meeting backstage at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994, and the Full House actor would go on to file for divorce in 2004 before their split was finalized a year later.

In his book, Stamos wrote of the beginning of the end of his marriage to Romijn, confessing that things took a turn for the worse as his ex-wife's career began to thrive while his declined. "As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," Stamos wrote in his memoir. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. ... Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."

Stamos also hinted at "something cruel and calculating" that transformed their relationship while floating infidelity allegations. "She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. ... Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he wrote. "There's nothing more to say. There's a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good."

Stamos and Romijn have both found love again following their divorce. The Big Shot actor married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, welcoming son Billy that same year. Romijn tied the knot with Jerry O'Connell in 2007 and would go on to welcome twins Dolly and Charlie in 2008. O'Connell has been vocal in calling out Stamos since his memoir was released in October, telling TMZ that the book was a "betrayal."