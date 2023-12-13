John Stamos Mourns Death of 'Dearest Friend' of 40 Years

John Stamos is mourning the loss of a close friend, musician Jeffrey Foskett. He died at the age of 67, as reported by Variety. The Beach Boys member had been battling anaplastic thyroid cancer. In an Instagram post, Stamos paid tribute to the icon, noting he was more like a brother to him. "The brightest light in my life, has left this world," he captioned a series of photos in part. When Stamos received the news, he said he wailed so loud that his son heard him gutted. "He was a vibrant force, a radiant soul whose laughter and wisdom touched everyone he met. He was an older brother in spirit, guiding, lifting, and loving me, sometimes more than I thought I deserved," he added of Foskett.

The longstanding Beach Boys member is known as the glue of the group. He was in Brian Wilson's solo band from 1998 through 2014, and was in Love's Beach Boys on and off until he was rocked with stage 4 cancer in 2019.

Stamos and the rest of his Full House family suffered a devastating loss when Bob Saget died in January 2022. The comedian was on tour and was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room when he failed to check out. An autopsy later revealed there was no foul play and he died of blunt-force trauma from an object falling on his head. Stamos told of the moment he learned of Saget's passing in his memoir.

His publicist, Matt Polk, phoned him to ask if he'd heard from Saget. When he confirmed he hadn't spoken to his friend, Polk told him he'd gotten a call from TMZ claiming that several sources were reporting that Saget had died. Because Stamos recently dealt with his own death hoax, he didn't believe the news. "'Maybe Bob was in the same plane crash I died in. These clowns need to get better 'sources' or they'll be out of business soon,' I shoot back. "It's probably bulls---!" he wrote. Saget's wife, Kelly, eventually confirmed the news. "All I hear is a wailing scream," he writes. "I hit the ground in the parking lot and my knees slam down on the asphalt. 'Nooooooooooooooooooooo.'"