Jerry O'Connell Calls John Stamos' Memoir a 'Betrayal' to Wife Rebecca Romijn

Jerry O'Connell is unhappy with John Stamos for including wife, Rebecca Romijn, in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. O'Connell, 49, spoke to TMZ on Thursday, Dec. 14, in which he discussed his thoughts on the celebrity memoir.

"We live in a time where people just wanna know these things. I don't think I will ever write a tell-all. I think I'm gonna take some secrets to the grave," he said. "My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all, and it's a little scary, but people gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens."

O'Connell continued, "Someone my wife was previously married to wrote a book, and we did not receive a heads-up." Romijn, 51, was previously married to Stamos, 60, from 1998 to 2005; later, she wed O'Connell in 2007. He said dragging someone out of your life through a celebrity tell-all book feels like "betrayal," and when his wife learned about the negative things John wrote about their marriage, she was "bummed out."

Stamos wrote about the breakup of his marriage to Romijn in his memoir, which was published in October. "As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he wrote, per Us Weekly, stating that Romijn's surrounded herself with "toxic friends." "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy, and she's the newly minted star…Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."

According to Stamos, Romijn was "busy with her career and new friends" and didn't realize he was "slipping away." In an appearance on Access Hollywood in October, O'Connell admitted he and Romijn did not anticipate the memoir's content.

During a discussion on Thursday about whether celebrities should warn people about their memoirs, O'Connell responded by speculating about the potentially mundane nature of his own theoretical memoir.

"Should they give someone a heads-up? I have never been previously married, so I can't speak from experience," O'Connell told TMZ. "But let's just say, God forbid, my wife and I split up and I wrote a tell-all, although there wouldn't be anything to tell. I mean, we're older, and it would be a pretty boring tell-all. Like, our kids hate us, they're teenagers, they're vaping. Like, how do we stop that? Is that interesting or is that, like, a nightmare?"

O'Connell, who shares twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 14, with Romijn, added, "I would probably give my current wife … I would say, 'Hey, by the way, I mentioned that our kids vape in this tell-all that's coming out.'"

The actor previously said they did not intend to read Stamos' book."There was an interest in my household. … But it's so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end [on The Howard Stern Show], any interest of reading the book went away," he said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show in November. "I think those are the only parts we were interested in in our house, and we got to them and they were talked about. I don't really need to hear about the casting process of famous sitcoms. That's not something that really interests us."