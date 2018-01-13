Rebecca Hall Donates Salary as Offer of Remorse for Working With Woody Allen

Rebecca Hall is joining the growing list of actors refusing to work with filmmaker Woody Allen.

Hall says she will donate her salary from Allen’s new film to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

In addition to starring in his 2008 feature, Vicky Christina Barcelona, Hall says she filmed a small role in his 2018 movie, A Rainy Day In New York and was only on the set for a day. But that day happened to be Oct. 6, 2017, the day after The New York Times broke the story of Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment allegations.

“The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen‘s latest movie in New York,” Hall wrote on Instagram Friday. “I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy.”

She continued, “I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened.”

Hall said she spent the past few days reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow‘s previous statements about her allegations against Allen. Farrow has accused Allen of molesting her as a child, allegations Allen has denied. She has criticized other actresses who worked with Allen, but are still supporting Time’s Up.

“I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” Hall wrote. “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

Hall said she will donate her earnings from A Rainy Day In New York to Time’s Up, an initiative hundreds of Hollywood women launched on New Year’s Day to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. They also began a legal defense fund to help women get representation in sexual harassment case.

“I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere,” Hall wrote.

The 35-year-old Hall became a star after appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige (2006) and Ben Affleck’s The Town (2010). Last year, she starred in The Dinner, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, and Permission.

Other actors who have vowed not to work with Allen again include Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Rebecca Hall