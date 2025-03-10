Two Actors Call Off Their Divorce After 7 Years: Big Update on Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

Breaking up is hard to do, at least for Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart. Sveen years after Gayheart filed for divorce and spousal support, Page Six reports she requested the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss her divorce petition without prejudice.The pair wed in August 2004. She initially filed for divorce in February 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. The reconciled couple share two daughters – Billie, now 15, and Georgia, now 13.

The pair was recently ordered to attend a family-centered case resolution hearing, per the US Sun. They were given the option of attending the hearing or filing either a divorce judgment or dismissal. Both actors signed the dismissal request.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple initially sparked reconciliation rumors in January 2023 after being photographed holding hands in Cabo San Lucas while on a family vacation. They went public as a unit in January as they took one of their girls to get sushi in West Hollywood, Calif.

They’ve had some public issues before the divorce filing, most notably their 2009 leaked sex tape featuring the two of them with another woman, later identified as former beauty queen turned Playboy model, Kari Ann Peniche. The leaked tape featured a bathtub scene with the woman.

In 2014, Dane, who starred in Grey’s Anatomy, told People magazine that he regretted making the tape. At the time, he said, “We all make mistakes” and added that, “My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca.”

But he changed his feeling after she filed for divorce. “Looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not,” he told Glamour. “Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn’t doing anything wrong….I didn’t regret it. I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It’s my life experience and I am at peace with all of it.”