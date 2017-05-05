Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious ‘Hipster’ Throwback Pic

Given that she has been in the public spotlight for decades as a TV star and country music icon, Reba McEntire has a plethora of awesome throwback photos. On Thursday, the “Fancy” singer treated her fans on social media to one of those old school snaps from back in her “hipster” days.

The 62-year-old mother of one shared the picture with the caption: “I was hipster, before hipster wasn’t cool…#throwbackthursday #tbt #reba.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image showed Reba McEntire sporting ripped jeans and a red acid-wash button up shirt. Her signature red locks were teased up into a messy bun as she was photographed lounging on a wooden rocking chair.

Reba has kept herself quite busy since splitting from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, back in 2015. While talking to PEOPLE magazine last year, McEntire dished on how she spends her time living the single life.

“I’m having a great time traveling and working,” she said. “I’ve got a great team of people that I’m working with, who are coming up with new ideas for me to do things that I haven’t done in the past. I’m having a wonderful time with Brooks and Dunn, with our residency in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Coliseum.”

Reba continued by saying: “It’s just a lot of great things that I’m getting to do that I’m looking forward to. Hanging out with my friends and my family, just enjoying life. I’m having a blast.”

While she is involved with a lot of “great things” at the moment, Reba admitted that the days after her divorce were quite difficult to handle.

“My family, work, staying busy, but being able to talk to God every day and say, ‘You gotta help me through this. I’m gonna give it all to you,’ and he did. He helped me through it,’” she said while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m just kind of winging it and taking it one day at a time and loving life, enjoying being with my friends and family as much as I can,” she said. “I think it’s always nice to have somebody to go to dinner with and fall in love with. I don’t see anything wrong with that at all.”

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, PEOPLE, Twitter: Reba]