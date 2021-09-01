Britney Spears Update: Her Lawyer Takes Big Swing at Her Dad Jamie in Court Filing

✖

Britney Spears' conservatorship case continues to play out in court. As for the latest on this case, The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday that Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is seeking for the singer's father, Jamie Spears, to immediately remove himself as the conservator of her estate. This update comes weeks after Jamie shared in a court filing that he would be willing to step down as his daughter's conservator at some point.

On Aug. 12, Jamie revealed that he would agree to be removed as Spears' conservator, a position that he has held for over a decade. His lawyer alleged that there would be "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie from the position. But, he would agree to step down in light of the public's "attacks" and Spears' own attempts to have him removed. It should be noted that Jamie is currently a conservator for Spears' estate, but he is not a conservator of her person.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's attorney wrote in the filing. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

Spears' attorney, Rosengart, is seeking for Jamie to step down as a conservator immediately. The lawyer filed a supplemental petition to suspend and remove Jamie from the position on Tuesday. In regards to this petition, Rosengart argued that Jamie's Aug. 12 filing shows that he is more concerned about his well-being instead of that of Spears. He wrote in the filing, “The thrust of his response is that although (i) he expressly recognizes that a ‘public battle’ regarding his departure would not be in Ms. Spears’s best interests and (ii) for that reason, he even intends to support ‘an orderly transition,’ his idea of ‘orderly’ is to hang on until someone first brands him ‘father of the year’ and awards him a gold star for his ‘service.'”

Rosengart also shared a statement to THR about this filing. He told the publication that the situation seems akin to quid pro quo. He said that his client will not be "bullied or extorted by her father." The attorney added that Jamie's previous filing showcases that he does not have the "best interests of his daughter." Spears' lawyer also said about the matter, "Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

THR did reach out to Jamie's representatives for comment on this update but did not hear back. As of right now, he is still a conservator of Spears' estate. Although, there is a hearing set for Sept. 29 where they will be able to discuss this petition further.