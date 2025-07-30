Reason for Robin Roberts’ Absence From ‘GMA’ Revealed

There’s no reason to worry about Robin Roberts.

The Good Morning America host has been strangely absent from the series as of late, until a recent Instagram post cleared things up.

This past Sunday, the 64-year-old TV personality shared the reason she’s off the air: she’s celebrating 20 years of being together with her wife on a special trip.

Roberts and her wife, Amber Laign, are currently on a service trip to Kigali, Rwanda to celebrate their anniversary.

“We’re in #Rwanda as guests of @inmuwetrust_ & @giantsofafrica celebrating young basketball players across Africa. Every last Saturday in the month in Rwanda is a national day of service,” she wrote. “Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple…it certainly has been an adventure!”

Roberts’ ABC colleagues left supportive comments underneath the post. Fellow GMA correspondent Gio Benitez left a comment reading “How incredible!!! Happy 20 years!!” while ABC’s David Muir opted to post a single red heart emoji.

Another clip from the excursion posted by Roberts showed her wife dancing along with the group. “No matter where we are in the world…she hears music and she’s just gotta dance! Never a dull moment with this one.”

The two met on a blind date in 2005, but were never officially married until 2023.

Roberts has not yet given a date for her return to Good Morning America.