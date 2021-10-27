Kenan Thompson Weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Performance (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on Saturday Night Live as the host and gained attention for making fun of a number of things that have happened in her life. Kardashian earned praise for her work on SNL, and the castmates seem to be impressed as well. PopCulture.com recently caught up with longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson who had nothing but great things to say about Kardashian.

“I think she did an incredible job,” Thompson told PopCulture. “I thought everybody was so ready for her to be bad at it and she just proved everybody wrong. “Which is an attest to how strong she is as an individual, but also how focused she is. She was not playing games and she was not playing like, ‘I’m too famous to do this or I’m too rich to do this or I can’t like mess up my hair.’ Or any of that.

“She came to play, which is all we can ever ask for. Also, I feel like our writing has been incredible so far. So shout out to our writers. We got a bunch of new ones in there. There’s a lot of young new blood and stuff like that. So I don’t know. It just feels like a very quickly cohesive unit even though there’s a lot of new faces, but I think the jokes have just stepped up phenomenally.”

In Kardashian’s opening monologue, she roasted herself and her family, including her estranged husband Kanye West. She also told jokes about O.J. Simpson and the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. In one of the skits, Kardashian spoofed her sister Kourtney while playing a TV court judge. She also was in a skit where she spoofed The Bachelorette.

Kardashian hosted the second episode of SNL’s 47th season. She was able to work with Thompson who has been with the show since 2003. When speaking about his career, Thompson said he never thought he would be with “I didn’t even get a chance to audition for a couple of tries, but I kept trying, and then I got the chance to audition and made it through that whole process and wound up wind up on the show, but they let you know every summer whether or not you’re coming back,” Thompson said. “So it was never like, ‘Oh, I’ll be here for a while type of a mentality.’ I don’t know even though if I still have that mentality.”