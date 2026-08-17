Reality TV Personality Dies Unexpectedly: Ryan De Nino Was 40

Ryan De Nino, who appeared on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, has died suddenly in New Jersey, according to his family.

A family member told TMZ that De Nino died earlier this week. His family has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding his death.

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De Nino became known to reality TV viewers in 2015 when he appeared on the second season of Married at First Sight. He was 29 at the time and was matched with Jessica Castro, whom he met for the first time at the altar.

The couple chose to remain married when they reached the show’s Decision Day. Their relationship ultimately did not last, and they later divorced.

De Nino’s sister remembered him in a Facebook post, describing him as someone who brought humor and loyalty to his relationships.

“Ryan was so damn funny and witty. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had a huge heart, always,” she wrote. “I can’t explain what it’s like to lose a sibling. Someone who’s been there from the beginning and shares the same memories.”

“No matter what we were going through, I loved him immensely. Life as I know it will never be the same,” she added.

Castro also addressed De Nino’s death after a fan questioned why she had not publicly commented on the news.

“Yes, unfortunately it’s true. I heard the news yesterday,” Castro wrote in an Instagram comment.

She explained that she had intentionally remained quiet out of consideration for De Nino’s relatives.

“It was never my place to say anything, even though I knew prior to it being out in the public. I’m giving his family the respect and privacy that they deserve,” Castro wrote.

Castro later told Page Six that she had not remained in contact with her former husband for years and therefore did not know about his life in recent years.

“I have not had contact with Ryan in years so I have/had no idea what his life entailed,” she said.

She also offered her condolences to De Nino’s loved ones.

“However, I do send my sincerest condolences to his family during this very difficult time,” Castro said. “I can not imagine what they are going through. May he rest peacefully.”

Details surrounding De Nino’s death have not been released by his family.