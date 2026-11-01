‘Real Housewives’ Alum Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney has officially dropped her lawsuit against Bravo and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, McSweeney voluntarily withdrew her petition in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York late last month. She dismissed her claims with prejudice, meaning she is prohibited from filing another lawsuit against Bravo and Cohen based on the same allegations.

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The former reality TV star’s lawyer, Gary Adelman, also confirmed the news to Page Six. “We are extremely satisfied with the outcome [and] we are proud of Leah and her perseverance.”

Page Six also reported that in addition to McSweeney withdrawing her filing, Bravo has settled with her. However, the settlement amount has not been disclosed.

McSweeney, who previously appeared on the hit reality TV series during seasons 12 and 13, filed the lawsuit in 2024, claiming the production encouraged her to relapse after years of sobriety. She also accused members of the production team of making fun of her past drinking issues.

McSweeney had been sober for a decade before relapsing on the show in 2019.

“Your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees,” she stated in a February 2024 Instagram post. “It’s a workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated.”

McSweeney also claimed in her lawsuit that Cohen had “engaged in cocaine use” with multiple Bravo personalities and rewarded those who participated with “more favorable treatment and edits.”

Following McSweeney’s claims, Bravo reportedly conducted an investigation, but later cleared Cohen. “The outside investigation into the recent allegations … has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated,” a Bravo rep stated.

Cohen responded to McSweeney’s claims by accusing her of defaming him. He further demanded that she withdraw the allegation and issue an apology. She has never issued a public apology, and Cohen didn’t file a countersuit against her.