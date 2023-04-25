R&B Legend Hospitalized in Kentucky

R&B legend Howard Hewett is recovering after he underwent emergency surgery. The Shalamar lead vocalist was forced to cancel his scheduled Friday, April 21 performance at The Palm Room in Louisville, Kentucky after he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with appendicitis.

According to The Palm Room's Donnie Adkins, Hewett was taken to an emergency room in Louisville after he began experiencing stomach pain. Hewett was ultimately diagnosed with appendicitis, an inflammation of the appendix, per Mayo Clinic, with Adkins explaining that "doctors then informed us that not only will he not perform tonight but he has to have emergency surgery!" Adkins, who shared video from Hewett's hospital room, went on to write, "Howard is now being prepped for surgery. Please keep Howard in your thoughts as he undergoes this emergency medical procedure."

"What's up, everybody? Check it out. Louisville, I don't know what to say, y'all. They tell me that my appendix gotta come out. So, I'm sorry that we're going to miss tonight," Hewett said in a video recorded from his hospital bed. "I was looking forward to it, looking forward to having a good time, but we'll reschedule. And you guys stay safe, stay healthy, and stay masked up and socially distance. Use your commonsense. But we're going to have a good time...I'm sorry. So sorry. I'm going to miss you guys tonight."

Prior to his hospitalization, Hewett was scheduled to perform Friday night at The Palm Room to an intimate crowd. Adkins confirmed in his post that while the performance had to be scratched due to the health emergency, it will be rescheduled for a later date once Hewett makes a full recovery. Adkins promised that The Palm Room "will honor all prepaid tickets," adding that "if you would like a refund, they will be honored also. Please send refund request to the Joe's Palm Room inbox."

Hewett, an American singer-songwriter, rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the group Shalamar. He left the group in 1985 to pursue his solo career, but he later returned to the group in 2001. The 67-year-old released his latest single, "A Love of My Own," earlier this year. Hewett is well-known for songs including "A Night to Remember," "Show Me," "I'm for Real," and "Say Amen." An update on Hewett's health has not been provided at this time.