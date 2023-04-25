Actor Saint Von Colucci Dies From Plastic Surgery Complications After Spending $220,000 to Look Like Pop Star

A Canadian actor who spent more than $200,000 on plastic surgery just to look like BTS singer Jimin died on Sunday morning in a South Korean hospital. Saint Von Colucci, 22, had 12 plastic surgery procedures within the last year and filmed the Korean series Pretty Lies last year. Von Colucci's publicist confirmed his death to The Daily Mail on Monday.

Von Colucci went into surgery Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw, his publicist, Eric Blake, said. The six-month-old implants caused an infection and the actor needed to be intubated. He died hours later. "It's very tragic and very unfortunate," Blake told The Daily Mail.

The actor had 12 cosmetic procedures, costing him $220,000, Blake said. Von Colucci underwent jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction, and other minor surgeries. He knew it was risky, especially reshaping his jaw, but he still wanted it, Blake said of his client.

"He was very insecure about his looks," Blake told the Mail. "He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have."

Von Colucci filmed Pretty Lies from June to December, playing an international student on the show. His publicist said the show would be released on a U.S. streaming network later this year, but declined to offer further details. "He was very very excited and worked really hard," Blake said of his client.

The actor moved to South Korea before the pandemic and hoped to break into the music industry. He signed a seven-year contract with a firm that paid for his living expenses, Blake said. He added that his client was "very unhappy about his appearance" and felt it was hard to get work in South Korea. "He felt very discriminated against his Western looks," Blake said

There are many cases of people who have gone to extreme measures to completely change their looks by spending thousands of dollars on plastic surgery. Stories of people trying to look like Barbie or Ken dolls surface almost monthly. In August 2022, David Kosir told Kennedy News he spent $70,000 to look like a "human Ken doll" and wanted to spend even more to change his look. In 2019, Tatiana "Tanya" Tuzova told media outlets she spent over $150,000 on procedures to make herself look like a Barbie doll.