'RuPaul's Drag Race': Stacy Layne Matthews Hospitalized

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3 alum Stacy Layne Matthews is recovering after being hospitalized due to issues with her medication and heart. The performer took to Instagram Monday to share an update on her health after news broke last week about her health scare, thanking everyone who sent well-wishes her way and sent donations toward her medical care.

Taking to Instagram with an update video, Stacy explained of her health problems, "I had some issues with the medication I was on and the rhythm of my heart, so you guys don't get the wrong information from somebody. But I'm doing better now, I'm at my mom's just resting a little bit, trying to get used to the new medication that they put me on." Stacy went on to thank everyone who sent prayers or donations her way. "It's just been a really stressful year – the last two years actually have been," she shared. "I appreciate all you people who stood by me ... and I wanna say that I really appreciate you for all the love and support."

News first broke that Stacy was dealing with a health scare when a post to her official Facebook page Wednesday asked for prayers and positive thoughts to be sent her way. "Yesterday Stacy was admitted into the Hospital. I'm asking everyone to please lift her name in Prayer and if you do not Pray, I'm asking that you please send postive [sic] vibes her way," read a statement on Stacy's Facebook page showing her laying in a hospital bed. Following the Facebook post, Stacy shared a message with all of her fans who had reached out, posting an image of her laying in the hospital bed with a breathing tube in her nose.

"Thank you for all the messages and donations. I love you guys. Thanks for those who stuck around me and didn't give up on me," she wrote in one post, adding in another, "Well. With all that is going on. This is my current situation. Thank you to those who have reached out. Positive vibes!!!"

Stacy came in eighth on Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2011, earning praise for her Snatch Game portrayal of the actress Mo'Nique. Stacy has since returned to Drag Race a number of times in smaller roles, appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 during the "Super Girl Groups, Henny!" episode as well as the "Jersey Justice" episode.