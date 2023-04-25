Country Singer-Songwriter Keith Gattis Dead at 52

Keith Gattis, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who wrote songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including George Strait and Kenny Chesney, has died. Gattis passed away on Sunday, April 23, a source close to the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone. Gattis was 52. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born on May 26, 1971 in Georgetown, Texas, Gattis began pursuing music as a teenager in the Austin area before moving to Nashville, where, in 1996, he released his self-titled album for RCA Nashville. The album included the radio singles "Real Deal" and "Little Drops of My Heart," which would be his one U.S. charting single, peaking at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Gattis went on to release Big City Blues, via Smith Music Group, in 2005. The album featured Gattis' version of "El Cerrito Place," which Charlie Robinson had included on his 2004 album Good Times. The song was later covered by Chesney in 2012 for his album Welcome to the Fishbowl. The record also featured "I'm a Small Town" written by Gattis. Gattis and Chesney went on to collaborate again on "When I See This Bar" for Chesney's 2013 LP. The song earned Chesney a top 15 hit on the Country Airplay chart, per Billboard.

Throughout his career, Gattis collaborated with numerous country music stars, working with Strait on his 2015 album Cold Beer Conversation as well as to write Tom Douglas' "I Got a Car." He also produced several albums under Pioneering Recording, including Randy Houser's Magnolia, Wade Bowen's Solid Ground, and Waylon Payne's The Drifter, according to his website. Other artists who cut songs written by Gattis include Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert, among many others.

Amid news of his passing, country music stars were quick to pay tribute, with Cheryl Crow tweeting, "Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on. He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed." Jason Isbell wrote, "So many people I care about are grieving the loss of Keith Gattis today. I didn't know him well but I definitely respected him as a musician and songwriter, and it's clear that he was a great friend. My heart breaks for all y'all." Jake Owen also paid his respects, writing, "Keith was always himself. I really admired him and I wish I would've told him that. It's hard to only be left with memories." He went on to send his "thoughts and condolences" to Gattis' family and friends, adding, "We lost a good one here in Nashville. Y'all send love to Keith Gattis today. Play his records. Remember that we aren't here forever. Be good to people. Hug someone. Tell them ya love em."