Ray J Fans Send Him Love After He Shares Concerning Posts Atop a Ledge
Ray J has friends, family, and friends concerned after he updated cryptic posts to his social media accounts on Oct. 6. The posts hint at him contemplating taking his own life. In a video posted to his Instagram page featuring what appears to be him sitting high above the ground reads: "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight." Another upload shows the "One Wish" singer dangling off the side of a ledge, showing the ground below: "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????"
He later took to his Instagram Stories, writing: "Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion--" He continued, "-- maybe the next life was my real reality." He's since taken the posts down, but not before raising the alarm with those who love him.
TMZ reports that a source close to Ray reported he's with his Princess Love, the two are engulfed in a divorce. Per the source, Ray was drinking when he put the posts up. He was not hospitalized and was "messing around."
Ray has had a rough few months. In addition to the divorce, he's been on a media war against the Kardashians, stemming from his and his ex Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape. He claims the tape was an orchestrated recording and release that Kris Jenner helmed, alleging Kim wanted to compete with Paris Hilton. Ray says he wants his name cleared. Regardless, fans just want to know he's okay, and they aren't buying that he posted the messages as a joke.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
Brandy comes to her brother's rescue
Brandy is known to be a fierce defender of Ray, despite his antics that many perceive to be problematic. This time around was no different.
Positivity Matters
Can we uplift Ray J right now? Can you email me any notes, letters, words of encouragement etc.? We gotta spread loving energy to each other! 🙏 TrueExclusives@gmail.com (Ray in subject title).— Silent (@Silentbx) October 7, 2022
One fan is calling for everyone to send positive messages to Ray directly. Sometimes, an uplifting note is all one needs to turn things around.
More serious than though
Ok Brandy’s post worried me. I hope Ray J is getting help and hasn’t done something to himself 🙏🏾— Tee Mo (@teemo2006) October 7, 2022
After Brandy shared a message of love to her younger brother, fans believed the situation was more serious than expected by some. Hopefully, he's getting the support he needs.
It's more behind the jokes
yo prayers to Ray J too 🙏🏾I know we love to joke about him but he’s really going through it and I don’t see it being talked about enough.— ¢яуѕтαℓ 🦋 (@__CrystalNicole) October 7, 2022
Ray has become the subject of many memes and gifs in recent years. Now, fans want him to know it's OK to not always be the funny guy.
It's not all about the money
Praying for Ray J you can have everything in the world and still be empty on the inside— BComp 💕♍♍ (@DaMrsss716) October 7, 2022
Fame and fortune don't equal happiness. Ray's post has many reminding themselves of that
Not everything is for likes
This world is so evil. Ray J really going through some shit and y’all think it’s attention seeking. That shit is a cry for help. Having them thoughts and shit ain’t no joke— ASA (@Suave__Amauri) October 7, 2022
Some fans felt Ray was trying to get attention on social media. But one fan says the attention is needs is care.