Ray J Fans Send Him Love After He Shares Concerning Posts Atop a Ledge

Ray J has friends, family, and friends concerned after he updated cryptic posts to his social media accounts on Oct. 6. The posts hint at him contemplating taking his own life. In a video posted to his Instagram page featuring what appears to be him sitting high above the ground reads: "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight." Another upload shows the "One Wish" singer dangling off the side of a ledge, showing the ground below: "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????"

He later took to his Instagram Stories, writing: "Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion--" He continued, "-- maybe the next life was my real reality." He's since taken the posts down, but not before raising the alarm with those who love him.

TMZ reports that a source close to Ray reported he's with his Princess Love, the two are engulfed in a divorce. Per the source, Ray was drinking when he put the posts up. He was not hospitalized and was "messing around."

Ray has had a rough few months. In addition to the divorce, he's been on a media war against the Kardashians, stemming from his and his ex Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape. He claims the tape was an orchestrated recording and release that Kris Jenner helmed, alleging Kim wanted to compete with Paris Hilton. Ray says he wants his name cleared. Regardless, fans just want to know he's okay, and they aren't buying that he posted the messages as a joke.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.