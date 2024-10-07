The Controversy Around Diddy's Adopted 'Daughter,' Explained

Diddy has always portrayed himself to be a doting father to his seven children, but amid his sex trafficking and racketeering case, his image has been painted, especially as two of his adult sons have been named as co-conspirators. Still, many are concerned about the well-being of his minor children, all four of whom are daughters. And apparently, there's an eighth child that he's adopted that's resurfaced in the chaos that has internet sleuths wondering what's going on.

Page Six reports about a teenager girl named Ava that Combs referred to as his daughter in social media posts, though he never legally adopted her. But sources told TMZ that the "adopted" reference was part of a 2020 skit that used for social media, with his outlet noting it was taken out of context and "overblown."

In fact, Ava is said to be close friends with Diddy and his late ex Kim Porter's 17-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, and has been close to them since they were younger. TMZ notes that Ava's parents have always cared for her.

Since Diddy's legal woes have begun, Ava's parents, who were close friends with Porter, have kept her away from the ordeal. Porter died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. Yale University reports Lobar pneumonia is "a type of pneumonia characterized by the infection and inflammation of one or more lobes of the lung" and caused by bacteria, most commonly Streptococcus pneumoniae. Symptoms can include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

But amid the disgraced hip hop mogul's legal battle, conspiracies have surrounded Porter's death, especially as allegations of his physical abuse toward her and other women he dated have come to the forefront. Porter's children – Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D'Lila – released a statement to debunk implementing Diddy in her death, noting her cause of death was determined years ago and only reignites the pain they experienced from her loss.

Diddy is currently sitting in jail, with bond denied twice, as he awaits trial. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges.

An investigation into his alleged crimes began after his ex, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura sued him for rape and abuse in November 2023. He denied he was guilty but settled the $30 million lawsuit for an undisclosed amount the following day. Months later, hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that showed an enraged Diddy chasing Cassie down the hallway before beating, dragging, and throwing objects at her was leaked. He then released an apology. His Miami and L.A. homes were raided in March before his September arrest.