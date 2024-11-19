Ray J Says He Was Targeted in Shooting

In some of the latest rounds of news pertaining to Ray J, the One On One star claimed that he was targeted in a recent shooting, and shared his response online. The singer took to his Instagram Stories where he alleged that people “just tried to shoot me,” saying the people responsible were trying to “kill” him.

He indicated the incident was related to an unspecified feud. He signed off his video with by pointing his finger at the camera and shouting, “F*** you!!!” This comes weeks after Ray nearly came to blows with Diddy’s sons – Christian, Quincy, and Justin – outside a Halloween bash in Los Angeles. Sources told TMZ at the time the disgraced rap mogul’s sons were upset about comments Ray had made about their father’s legal woes. Chris Brown and Ray’s manager David Weintraub intervened. It’s currently unclear if the recent shooting is tied to the incident, but according to legal paperwork, Diddy has been known to seek revenge and make threats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recently, Ray was a guest on Jamal Bryant’s podcast and spoke openly about suicide ideations and attempts. He also spoke about the emotional, mental, and professional impact of his infamous sex tape with ex, Kim Kardashian.

Of his suicide attempt, he told Bryant: “I was hanging off the roof of the hotel in Cancun. I climbed off the roof, and I went off to the side of the roof, and I just laid down,” the “One Wish” singer described of the moment. “I climbed over and I laid, and I went to sleep, and I said, ‘If I fall off, then it was meant to be,’” he said.

He added: “So, I went to sleep for about two and a half hours, and then the hotel caught me, and then we went through all of this stuff, and then I had to go do these tests. But at that moment, it was like, ‘Yo, you wanna make your family proud, but you’re living a lie.”