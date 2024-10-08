Sex Tape With Diddy and Male 'A-Lister' Allegedly Being Shopped Around

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't the only one who may go down in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case. As the disgraced hip hop mogul sits in jail awaiting trial, other high profile celebrities and heavy hitters may be implicated as well, according to lawyers and industry insiders. Diddy's parties have long been notorious, attracting the likes of Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as other names in the music industry. No one has publicly come out in support of DIddy, not even longtime friends and collaborators such as Mary J. Blige. And now, other celebrities are said to be shaking in their boots thinking they may be next.

Diddy has been accused of coercing and forcing ex girlfriends and other celebs, male and female, to participate in his "freak offs," a term he coined, per an 11-page indictment, that involves him recording sexual encounters between women, paid sex workers, and others high on drugs and alcohol. His ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura," made these alleged "freak offs" public in her November 2023 lawsuit against him when she sued him for abuse, sex trafficking, and rape. He settled for an undisclosed amount within a day, despite denying guilt.

As for who else may be on these tapes, Page Six reports there's a male A-list celebrity who is "horrified" that the footage is being shopped around to media outlets includes him. "It's triggering," one of the insiders said. "It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it's causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories."

More than one person reportedly has the incriminating footage, which shows a man who appears to be DIddy having sex with a younger male, who appears to be the A-lister. Their faces are reportedly on the footage. "It's a total nightmare," said the insider. "He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever…There's not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out..So all he can do is pray. He's praying that this all goes away."