Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had Multiple Plastic Surgeries Before Turning 18

Raven-Symoné is opening up about how body shaming at a young age led her to look into plastic surgery. The That's So Raven actress, 37, revealed she underwent two breast reductions and liposuction before the age of 18 during Monday's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, which she co-hosts with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Symoné, who found fame as a teen on the Disney Channel after making her debut on The Cosby Show as a young child, said that she was subject to body shaming at a young age, which was part of her decision to go under the knife. Symoné's father, Christopher Pearman, also supported her surgeries. "There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?' I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So I got a two-fer," she recalled.

Looking back on the surgery and recovery, Symoné said the whole thing was "just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all." Following her first breast reduction surgery, Symoné even suffered a seizure, sharing, "And I remember waking up and seeing everything . . . I started having this dry mouth and couldn't breathe and went back under and they were like 'You have a seizure.'"

The Cheetah Girls alum noted that she dissociated for most of the recovery period, calling it "a little painful" in her memory. "I still have scar tissue to this day. I gained weight after and had to go back for a little bit more out because they were still too big ..." she shared, noting that the body shaming didn't stop even after she got plastic surgery. Symoné "still got reamed through social media because I wasn't skinny as everybody else and they still called me fat. You get that done and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

Symoné has been a vocal critic of various cosmetic trends, telling E! News in July that she took issue with people using Ozempic for weight loss beyond its original purpose as a type 2 diabetes drug. "I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family. If I'm not careful with my intake of types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes," she told the outlet at the time. "So, I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes." She added that while people should "do what you gotta do," people need to "just make sure you save some medication for the people that actually need it."