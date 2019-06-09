Rapper Tre Da Kid Dead at 32 After Shooting

Tre Da Kid, a rising star in the music industry, was shot dead behind the wheel of his car on Saturday. Annapolis police told The Sun the rapper was found dying in his crashed car after he was hit with several rounds of gunfire.

The 32-year-old musician, born Edward Montre Seay, was discovered after his car wrecked on Newtowne Drive in Maryland. Shots were fired at around 9:20 p.m. local that evening. Seay died from his wounds, not injuries caused in the resulting car crash. NBC 4 Washington reported that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police closed several roads in the area following the shooting. They searched for a suspect for several hours, but don’t appear to have located anyone just yet.

Following his death, friends are speaking out about the kind of person Seay was during his life. The Sun reported that he was credited as a “light on the city” by childhood friend Comacell Brown.

“Any time there was any doubt, he was the one to make us a believer,” Brown added.

Twitter also saw some condolences for the musician. One fan tweeted, “Prayers of peace and comfort” to his family and friends.

Prayers of peace and comfort to the both of the families who lost their Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandson tonight. To Montre Tredakid Seay, it’s a shame this world will never get to witness the greatness you had growing inside of you. — Chrisitana Burton (@Burton20_Red) June 8, 2019

There have been calls from people who knew Seay, as well as fans, for Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley to name a street after the recording artist. It’s unclear if it will be done.

Seay first garnered national attention after he won Verizon’s Freestyle 50 tap contest in 2016. He walked away from the competition with $10,00 and a contract with 300 Entertainment, an independent label. At the time Kevin Liles, who co-founded 300 Entertainment, touted Seay’s “delivery, showmanship and off-the-dome creativity.”

In 2017, he released the single that won him the competition. It was called “Run It.”

According to The Sun, Seay came close to winning another rap competition in 2011. He was a finalist in a BET freestyle competition. Before landing a deal, Seay released projects of his own, according to XXL. He put out several mixtapes, including Royalty Album and Prince of the City. In March, he released a 13-song project called Tdk: Titles Define Kings. Seay first started rapping when he was 6 years old.