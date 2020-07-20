Rapper Ryan Bowers Dead at 24

Nick Cannon mourned the loss of his friend and rapper, Ryan Bowers, who passed away at the age of 24. Bowers, who was based out of San Diego, reportedly died after taking his own life. Cannon, who is in the midst of controversy over anti-Semitic comments he made that has since cost him his contract with ViacomCBS, got emotional in an Instagram post talking about the news, even admitting to having suicidal thoughts himself.

Cannon began by saying he couldn't imagine things getting any worse, calling 2020 the most "f—ed up year I've ever witnessed," before calling Bowers one of the "strongest" people he ever met. "Just over a year a San Diego police officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him, placing him in a coma for months," Cannon explained.

"I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out and fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world." Cannon recalled watching him learn to walk and talk once again all while sharing with Cannon that "everything still hurts."

Music was Bowers' "safe haven" according to The Masked Singer host. Cannon has taken the death very hard, believing that he feels like he failed "my little brother." He opened up more about their bond together, explaining how Bowers was able to open his eyes to things in the world because of all that he went through. "I never understood how someone who was experiencing so much pain could still laugh and smile through it all." He wrapped up his heartfelt tribute by writing, "I can't help but think if I wasn't so engulfed in my own bulls— I could've been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts."

What Cannon was referring to is the drama that has unfolded from anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, which cost him his job with ViacomCBS. Cannon has also come under fire from others in the entertainment industry, including former wrestling star Goldberg, who voiced his displeasure over the attack on his religion. Cannon went on to issue a statement following his comments, though not fully apologize for what was said.

