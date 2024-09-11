Usher Reacts to Big Sean Sampling One of His Classic Songs

Though Usher's "Superstar" may not have been an official single, it's one of the 8701 singer's most popular songs among fans. Now, rapper Big Sean has sampled the mid-tempo jam in a new single of his own. The Detroit rapper released his sixth studio album this month, and it features a new track where Usher's classic can be heard.

During a live interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre on Aug. 27, Big Sean spoke in-depth about the album Better Me Than You and treated attendees with a snippet of an unreleased song that is featured on the album. "I just want to say, when I played this for the artist who I sampled, he was like, 'F**k!'" he told before he played the record for the crowd.

As Usher's signature high-pitched run in the opening of "Superstar" looped in the background, Big Sean raps: "Yeah I freak it from the back, you a superstar/ You know who you was, I know who you are/ All she need is a platform, all she need is somebody who gon' go to bat for her/ Soon as she leave the house, make her come back for her/ Who gon' hold that a**, make it wanna clap for."

Usher gives the stamp of approval. In an Instagram video, he dabs Big Sean up while he listens to the song and smiles. "Who You Are (Superstar) #BetterMeThanYou," Usher captioned the post.

"Superstar" is featured on Usher's record breaking album, Confessions. The album was released in 2004 and has sold over 10 million copies. Hits from the album include "Yeah," "Burn," "Caught Up," and "Confessions Pt. II." Usher won three Grammy Awards for the album. Confessions was ranked as the No. 1 solo album of the year. He also embarked on a world tour in promotion of the album.