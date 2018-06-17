Rapper Justina Valentine Gets NSFW With Risque MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Look

Justina Valentine might not be nominated for anything at Saturday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, but the “Candy Land” rapper made a statement with her risque dress.

The 31-year-old wore her signature red hair in a high pony tail, with a sheer top featuring just enough expertly-placed flower decorations to make sure photos of the outfit could not be taken off Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seen on the left of an image of red carpet arrivals shared by Disrupshion Magazine, Valentine paired the top, which also has padded shoulders and a belted skirt.

Valentine’s hit singles include “Candy Land” with Fetty Wap, “All The Way” and “Unbelievable.”

The New Jersey native gained attention on YouTube, and released an EP in 2013. She joined MTV’s Wild ‘N Out in 2016 and also competed in the 2017 season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. Valentine released an album in 2016 and the mixtape FEMINEN in 2017. In January, she released the video for “The Real Justina,” a pastiche of Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The most-nominated movie is Marvel’s Black Panther, which is up for seven, including Best Movie. The other nominees for Best Movie are It, Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip and Wonder Woman.

On the TV side, Netflix’s Stranger Things is the top nominee with six. It was nominated for Best Show, alongside Riverdale, Grown-Ish, Game of Thrones and 13 Reasons Why.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are famous for several categories no other awards shows have. The Best Kiss category includes couples from Jane the Virgin, Love, Simon, Ready Player One, Riverdale and Stranger Things. There is also Best Fight, which includes scenes from Black Panther, Atomic Blonde, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

Chris Pratt, who stars in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Infinity War, will receive the MTV Generation Award. Master of None and Ready Player One star Lena Waithe will be honored with the MTV Trailblazer award.

Performers include Nick Jonas, who was nominated for Best On-Screen Team with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars. Jonas and producer Mustard will perform their new single “Anywhere.”

Chloe x Halle will sing “The Kids Are Alright” and “Warrior.”

Presenters include Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell, Zandaya, Mila Kunis, Common, Michael B. Jordan and Gina Rodriguez. Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is hosting.

Although it is being taped on Saturday, the ceremony will not air until Monday night.

Photo credit: Instagram/Justina Valentine