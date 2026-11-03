Rapper Hospitalized for Alleged Overdose on Multiple Substances

Rapper Flyysoulja of the Island Boys is recovering after being hospitalized for a multiple-substance overdose.

While speaking to TMZ, Flyysoulja, whose real name is Alex Venegas, said he overdosed on a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines, and Percocet on Oct. 29.

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He then revealed that the overdose occurred while he was celebrating buying a new condo and car.

Along with being hospitalized for the overdose, the rapper disclosed that he was also Baker Acted, which means he was placed under an involuntary mental health evaluation under Florida law.

He was released from the hospital four days after the medical emergency.

Flyysoulja was previously Baker Acted in November 2025 after he suffered a drug-induced psychotic episode at his Miami, Florida residence.

During that incident, the rapper revealed he took multiple substances before becoming destructive. He didn’t realize he was live-streaming.

Fllysoulja pointed out after the medical episode that he struggled with substance abuse, not mental health. However, he was grateful for the help he received.

Nearly two months after the drug-induced psychotic episode, the rapper checked into rehab.

“I’m going to detox right now to get the help I need. I can’t wait,” he told TMZ at the time. “I’ve been here before, but this time I’m going to take it a lot more serious.”

The rapper and his twin brother Franky (whose stage name is Kodiyakredd) rose to fame with their hit track “I’m an Island Boy,” which they released in 2021.

Since then, they have released two studio albums, 17 and Trendsetters.

The duo remains popular on TikTok. They are also known for their feuds with multiple social media personalities, including rapper Blueface, podcaster Adam22, and brothers Logan and Jake Paul.