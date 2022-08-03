Rapper Chella H Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

Chicago-based rapper Chella H is recovering in the hospital. The musician, known for songs like "No Good" and "Options" has been in the hospital for several weeks after she reportedly suffered serious complications during a recent cosmetic surgery, which resulted in her being placed in the ICU.

Although details of the musician's hospitalization remain unclear, sources told Chicago Media Takeout on Sunday that Chella H has been hospitalized since July 12. According to those sources, the rapper has been hospitalized in a Los Angeles hospital and placed in the ICU "due to a life threatening skin/kidney infection after enduring a cosmetic procedure." The exact nature of the condition was not revealed, and the outlet did not state Chella H's condition. The post ended, "let's keep this queen & her family in our prayers."

Just a day after Chicago Media Takeout reported Chella H's hospitalization, the musician took to Instagram for the first time since July 10 to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of herself from her hospital bed, Chella H confirmed, "it's been a long 3 weeks since I been here." The musician, who did not share what led to her hospitalization, assured her fans that she is doing "much better."

"Thanks yawl this is me I'm much better thanks for the prayers & love ! It's been a long 3 weeks since I been here I'm going home soon God is GREAT!," she wrote. "Imma text & call yawl back it's alot Im still drained just started eating & not lotta energy I'm getting better everyday ! I'm hungry and want some home run inn but I'm eat some else I see yawl love & when I can I'm text or call yawl I appreciate yawl don't worry I'm recovering & I'm blessed & highly favored God been looking out Thanks I love yawl so much."

Amid new of her weeks-long hospitalization, many of Chella H's friends and fans have reached out with well wishes. Commenting on her Monday post, one follower wrote, "keep ya head up Queen you got this fully," as another person commented, "glad you.are feeling better!! I pray for a speedy recovery and FULL healing." Somebody else added, "get your rest babe. praying for a speedy recovery." Chella H has not shared any further updates about her recovery.