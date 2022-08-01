Billie Piper Hospitalized With Concerning Injury

Billie Piper, star of I Hate Suzie, was recently hospitalized for a back injury. The star's injury will reportedly have no impact on the filming of the BAFTA-winning show's second season. Deadline reports the incident took place during a post-filming promotional shoot. Network executives have clarified that, contrary to previous reports, Piper sustained a fall during a Strictly Come Dancing-style scene that happened after filming on season two, after things had wrapped. The season will air later this year on HBO Max.

Piper plays the role of Suzy Pickles in the show. After the fall, she was taken to hospital in the UK. The injury occurred during the promotional shoot. The first season of the show was nominated for three BAFTAs, including for Piper, Best Drama Series, and co-star Leila Farzad.

The show follows Pickles, a former teenage pop star and TV actress whose phone is hacked, which leads to the leaking of compromising photos of her. As a result, she struggles to keep her marriage together and protect her deaf son, all while her manager tries to keep her career afloat.

Piper, a singer and actress, also appeared in the BBC One sci-fi series Doctor Who as Rose Tyler. She starred in the drama series Secret Diary of a Call Girl, in the Showtime horror series Penny Dreadful, and in the Netflix Original series Collateral.