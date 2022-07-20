Joan Collins Hospitalized in Monaco

Living legend Joan Collins' Monaco vacation was interrupted by a brief trip to the hospital. The Dynasty star suffered a pinched nerve in her leg and is now relaxing in style, just as Alexis Colby would surely do. Collins, 89, is already up and posing for yacht photos on Instagram.

A friend of Collins told Page Six on Thursday, July 14 that Collins was airlifted to a hospital in Monte Carlo for a pinched nerve. She was already back at her St. Tropez vacation home and is "walking around in six-inch heels." Collins was not wearing those heels in her most recent Instagram photos, but she was having fun.

"Enjoying a great day out, one week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a trapped nerve in my leg. Not fun! But they were great," Collins wrote on July 11, alongside a photo of herself smiling on a yacht. Collins shared another photo from her vacation on Monday, adding "We are all going on a summer holiday" as one long hashtag.

Collins' representative confirmed she is feeling much better now. "The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she's dealt with it, and she's OK now. She's in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday," her rep told Page Six. She is "recovering and doing fine," but "those pinched nerves are brutal. It's the most painful thing," the rep added. Her medical emergency will also "not inhibit her fashion whatsoever," the rep added.

Many of Collins' fans and famous followers wished her well. She even responded to one fan. "I wish you would go on social media and see how very much you are loved. So very much," an Instagram user wrote. "I am!" Collins replied.

"Happy to see you're on the mend... you'll be dancing again soon," another fan wrote. "Get well soon you Legend," another added. "Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sounds painful," one fan chimed in. "Hope you're feeling better," fashion designer Amanda Wakeley wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Collins' career stretches back to the 1950s, but she remains best-known for her role as Alexis Colby on the iconic 1980s soap Dynasty. The role earned her an Emmy nomination in 1984 and a Golden Globe win in 1983. More recently, she starred as The Grand Duchess Alexandra of Oxford on E! Network's The Royals and had a role in American Horror Story. She also starred in an episode of Hawaii Five-0 and the 2021 limited series Glow & Darkness.

Coincidentally, Glow & Darkness also starred Jane Seymour. In April, Collins took umbrage with Seymour after the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star told The Daily Express that she was one of the few actresses to never have plastic surgery. "I am another [actress] in [Hollywood] who hasn't had any 'work' done [Seymour] – there's many of us," Collins wrote on Instagram.