Rapper Blueface Ordered to Pay $13 Million to Vegas Strip Club

Rapper Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, has been ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages to the owners of a Las Vegas strip clip following his involvement in an October 2022 shooting that left one person injured and led to the venue's closure a month later. Three weeks after the musician, 26, avoided jail time — instead being sentenced to three years probation — a judge entered a judgment Monday ordering Porter to pay the massive sum to Euphoric Gentlemen's Club.

The judgment is connected to an October 2022 shooting outside of the gentlemen's club, located on the outskirts of the Las Vegas Airport. On the day of the shooting, Porter got into an "altercation" with another patron, Kentabious Traylor, inside the establishment, court filings said. The two got into a fight outside of the club later in the day, with Porter pulling out a gun and firing several shots at Traylor, who was injured in the shooting.

Following the shooting, attorneys for the club's owner filed a lawsuit on Dec. 29 saying "as a direct result of [Porter's] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club's licenses were revoked" on Oct. 14, 2022, according to KLAS. The business cited claims of nuisance; indemnification and contribution; and declaratory relief, documents said.

On Monday, according to Rolling Stone, a judge entered a judgment ordering Porter to pay approximately $13.1 million to the club. The massive bill includes $12.6 million in lost revenue, lease payments of $198,000, outstanding payroll of $84,000, and charges related to insurance and utilities, liquor, and trash services. In his written ruling, the judge noted that Porter failed to oppose the award request by a deadline of Oct. 13. The judge said the rapper's failure to show up and fight the lawsuit "may be construed as an admission" that SG's lawsuit was "meritorious."

"We are not representing Mr. Porter on his civil matter. His manager... had indicated that he was handling that on Mr. Porter's behalf and demanded that we withdraw, so we did so with our client's consent in late August," Kristina Wildeveld, the lawyer who handled Porter's criminal matter, said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The ruling came just weeks after Porter learned his sentencing in connection to the crime, which resulted in him being charged with attempted murder. After striking a plea deal, the charge was lowered to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. The rapper received a suspended sentence and will have to serve three years of probation.