Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder

Rapper Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The arrest is linked to a shooting that took place on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Porter, 25, is best known for his songs "Respect My Cryppin'" and "Thotiana."

Porter was arrested outside Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas, reports TMZ. It appears to have been an undercover operation, according to the website. Witnesses said there were six to eight officers involved in the arrest, all parked in unmarked cars outside the restaurant. TMZ published a clip of the arrest. Porter's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was also there.

Police said they were executing an open warrant for Porter's arrest. The warrant lists the charges as a felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas, and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft. Las Vegas police later confirmed the Oct. 8 incident took place at the 6300 block of Windy Road.

Porter was born in Los Angeles and began releasing music under the name Blueface Bleedem in 2017. In 2018, he released a music video for "Respect My Cryppin'" on WorldstarHipHop's YouTube channel. After the video was posted on Twitter, it went viral thanks to Porter's offbeat rap style. This lead to his previous songs gaining renewed attention, including "Thotiana." That song has been re-released as remixes with YG and Cardi B. "Thotiana" reached number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Porter also released the EP Dirt Bag in 2019 and his first studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020. He is signed to Cash Money. His most recent songs include "Better Days 2 (Pain in the Ghetto)," "One Time," and "Meat This." He has also attempted to break into professional boxing but has yet to make his debut. He was first scheduled to fight FaZe Temperr in August, but he was removed from the venue after he had an altercation with his girlfriend. In September, he was scheduled to face Swaggy P, but he was forced to withdraw after he was reportedly denied a boxing license.

The performer has also had several prior run-ins with the law, notes Rolling Stone. In November 2021, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he and two other men allegedly attacked a bouncer at a San Fernando Valley nightclub. Back in February, Blueface was arrested during a Hollywood traffic stop for having an expired registration, TMZ reports. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license and charged with possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle after police allegedly found a loaded firearm in the vehicle's center console.