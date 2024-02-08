Rapper Arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving While Already Facing Federal Charges

Rapper Quando Rondo was arrested on Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 24-year-old – whose real name is Tyquian Bowman – picked up by police in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia and taken to Chatham County Jail. However, this was a belated arrest, not conducted during a traffic stop.

Bowman was taken to jail and later released on $4,600 bond on Tuesday. He was arrested in connection with a car crash that happened last summer, according to his attorney Jonah Pine. Prosecutors now believe they can make a case against Bowman, primarily based on testimony from emergency responders who say that Bowman was showing signs of an opioid overdose when they arrived on the scene. These DUI charges come in the midst of other drug-related charges against Bowman in both the state and federal courts.

Bowman has had numerous legal issues over the last decade, but his current entanglement started with his arrest in June of 2023. At the time, he was indicted on charges relating to drug sales and distribution as well as gang activity. Prosecutors believe he was a leader in a gang called Rollin' 60s, which they say is associated with the Crips. They made the case that Bowman is involved in the sale of cannabis on a broad scale. Bowman was released on $100,000 bond.

Just a few weeks later on July 19, Bowman survived the car crash that resulted in his arrest this week. At the time, prosecutors asked a judge to revoke Bowman's bond in light of the signs of an overdose, but the judge rejected this idea. Instead, Bowman was ordered not to drive until his trial is complete. The court also ordered him not to use any drugs. It's unclear why authorities waited until now to charge him with this DUI.

Finally, on Dec. 9, Bowman was arrested again by the FBI on separate drug charges. This case added some harder drugs to the list, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. He was also accused of conspiring to buy prescription opiates – particularly hydrocodone.

It's unclear when these cases are moving forward, but for now Bowman remains out on bail. The rapper's music – released by Atlantic Records – is available now on most major music streaming apps.