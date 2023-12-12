Quando Rondo Arrested on Federal Charges

The rapper was indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he and 18 others were also indicted on drug and gang charges six months ago.

Rapper Quando Rondo was arrested on federal drug charges Friday in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was taken into custody by the FBI and charged with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

Quando was taken into police custody after Savannah police, the arresting agency, pulled over a vehicle at Burroughs Street and 37th Street at around midnight with the intention of arresting the rapper, according to ABC's Savannah affiliate WJCL. The Savannah Police Department said Quando, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested without incident. No other passengers in the vehicle were arrested.

Rapper Quando Rondo Arrested on Federal Drug Charges | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/qrNwi2vaXt — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2023

According to a federal indictment unsealed Monday, per the Associated Press, the "I Remember" rapper was charged with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The indictment doesn't accuse Bowman of directly possessing or selling illegal drugs. Quando is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court Tuesday, according to Chatham County jail records. Bowman's attorney, Kimberly Copeland, did not immediately respond to the AP's email seeking comment.

The federal arrest comes six months after the musician and 18 others were indicted on drug and gang charges in Savannah. In June, the rapper was charged with four counts, including violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for being in a manager role of the Rollin' 60's gang. He was also charged with the illegal use of communication for using a cell phone to set up the sale of marijuana. He was released from jail after a judge granted a $100,000 bond. At the time, his lawyer, Jonah Pine, said, per Billboard, he was "extraordinarily grateful" that the rapper had been released on bond, though he declined to comment further. Quando pleaded not guilty to the state charges in September.

Quando is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who is signed to Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. Known for singles like "I Remember" and "ABG," the musician released his debut album, QPac, in 2020. His follow-up album, Recovery, dropped in March of this year.