Ralphie May’s Final Interview Reveals His Deteriorating Condition

Prior to passing away at the age of 45 on Friday, comedian and Last Comic Standing runner-up, Ralphie May revealed in one of his last radio interviews that he was actually growing quite ill.

TMZ reports that May was sick weeks before he died and called into a radio station sounding quite “awful.”

While in conversation with Albuquerque’s “Carlos & Kiki in the Morning” on Sept. 22, May shared he was battling bronchitis for several days and was completely worn down. However, he goes on to tell the radio jockeys that he fought through it and did eight shows in six days, despite struggling to walk.

As reported on Friday, May passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada at a private residence. He died of cardiac arrest.

With his “No Apologies” tour on the Las Vegas strip, the Tennessee-native became one of the most popular comedians in America thanks to his raw, edgy and uncensored comedy. Since his debut on season one of Last Comic Standing in 2003 and finishing as a runner-up, audiences couldn’t get enough of the larger than life comedian.

May starred in four record-breaking one-hour Comedy Central Specials, two Netflix specials, including Unruly, and most recently filmed an episode of Inside Amy Schumer.

Photo credit: Twitter / @etnow / Netflix