Another Detail Surfaces About the Night Comedian Ralphie May Died

Late comedian Ralphie May’s dead body was first discovered by his friend, who called 911 to report the incident after having a difficult time administering CPR.

The audio from the 911 call has been obtained by The Blast; however, it was not published due to the disturbing nature of the call.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Official Statement Released on Ralphie May’s Death

The caller explained that he discovered May’s body after the standup comic collapsed and hit his head on a door. The dispatcher then issued instructions to the friend so that he could help. However, the friend was unable to move May onto his back due to his size.

The caller can be heard struggling to move May for several moments before giving up and seeking help.

At age 45, May passed away at his private Las Vegas residence earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest.

After news of May’s death broke, his family and friends issued an official statement on social media in response to his unfortunate passing.

More: Ralphie May Struggled to Get Through Final Show in New Photo

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” the statement read. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover.”

May is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children, April June May and August James May.