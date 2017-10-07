‘Last Comic Standing’ Winner Speaks out About Longtime Friend Ralphie May’s Death

After the unexpected death of comic Ralphie May, the winner of Last Comic Standing‘s third season is speaking out about his friend’s death.

Winner Alonzo Bodden told TMZ he is “not good” following the death of his good friend.

“[He was] a friend, a great comic. Loud, opinionated. Totally inappropriate. Funny as hell,” Bodden said.

“We had a long history,” he added. “I met Ralphie in the late ’90s when we started at the Laugh Factory. We were both opening acts for other people.”

He went on to talk acknowledge that the two were then both on Last Man Standing, coming out on top.

“He was a great guy. It’s sad. He was a beast and wasn’t healthy, but still…the idea of losing a person. This one hurts,” Bodden said. “It’s not just a comic who died. He was a friend.”

The 45-year-old comic had been suffering from pneumonia for 6 weeks at the time of his passing, ultimately succumbing to cardiac arrest.

His death broke the hearts of many celebrities and fellow comedians, who spoke out on social media after the news broke.