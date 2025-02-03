Radio Host Andy Ball Dies After 30-Year Career

Veteran BBC radio presenter Andy Ball has died. Ball’s host’s death was confirmed on Monday, Jan. 27 by BBC Merseyside, the station where he served as a presenter, reporter and part of the management team for nearly 30 years. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“We’re sad to have to tell you that our friend and Colleague Andy Ball has passed away,” the statement, shared to Facebook alongside a series of images of the radio host, said. “Andy worked for BBC Merseyside for nearly 30 years as a Presenter, reporter and part of the management team. He loved the river and enjoyed nothing more than getting out into the communities right across the whole of Merseyside.”

It continued, “We will miss him dearly and send all our love and condolences to his wife Lynn and family.”

After beginning his career in local newspapers in Wirral, per the Daily Mail, Ball eventually transitioned into radio and began working at BBC Merseyside. His near 30-year career included work both in front of and behind the camera, with Ball serving as a presenter, reporter, and member of the management team. During his time at BBC, he hosted the Saturday Breakfast show and Paths in Time. In 2005, he was promoted to Radio Merseyside’s news editor. While at BBC Merseyside, he also took part in special event coverage, including for the 2012 Sea Odyssey Festival in Liverpool.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes from his colleagues. Former station editor Andrew Bowman said, per the BBC, Ball was “so generous with his time – and that is a characteristic that remained, he just always had an ability to be available to help people.” He added that the veteran radio star was a “brilliant ambassador for the radio station” who “shone at outside broadcasts such as the Southport and Tatton Flower Shows.”

“He really loved these shows and getting out and about on outside broadcasts in general as it was a great way to meet Radio Merseyside listeners face to face,” he continued, adding that Ball had always been “phenomenally supportive” of his colleagues. “He’ll be greatly missed by everyone connected with BBC Radio Merseyside.”

Executive producer Steve Coleman remembered Ball as a “very talented amazing man” and “a good friend.” Coleman said the presenter will be “incredibly missed by those who knew him.” Former BBC News online reporter Greg O’Keeffe, meanwhile, described Ball as a “gentleman,” adding that he was “struck by how friendly and welcoming Andy was to people. It was clear to see the respect and affection his colleagues had for him, and he seemed to have time and a chat for everyone.”